CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to failing to use his cruiser’s lights and sirens in an accident that killed a motorist.

Media outlets report 27-year-old Charleston police officer Stephen Doss entered the plea Wednesday at a preliminary hearing in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

According to court records, Doss was responding to a call about an assault last January when his cruiser struck a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Dora Clarke, who later died.

Doss faces up to 10 days in jail and a $100 fine. Sentencing has been set for Dec. 7.

The Charleston City Council recently approved a $675,000 settlement of a personal injury claim for Clarke’s family.