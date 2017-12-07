CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police officer in West Virginia has been sentenced to one year of probation and 10 days of community service for failing to use his cruiser’s lights and sirens in an accident that killed a motorist.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Charleston police officer Stephen Doss was sentenced Thursday in Kanawha (kuh-NAW) County Circuit Court.
According to court records, Doss was responding to a call about an assault last January when his cruiser struck a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Dora Clarke, who later died.
The Charleston City Council earlier approved a $675,000 settlement of a personal injury claim for Clarke’s family.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.