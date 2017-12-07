CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A jury has cleared a West Virginia police officer in a battery case.

Media outlets report the Kanawha County Magistrate Court jury on Wednesday found Nitro officer Timothy Jarrell not guilty of battery and lying about the 2016 incident.

Prosecutors say Jarrell placed a man in a chokehold and strangled him unconscious without justification, then stated in a criminal complaint the man was physically noncompliant.

Jarrell testified Wednesday the man was drunk and larger than him and tried to walk away after he was arrested for public intoxication. Jarrell denied fabricating the complaint.

Jarrell, who had been with the police department for 12 years, has requested a hearing with a conduct review board over his firing last month.