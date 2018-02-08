CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police department is getting a chance to step into the spotlight with an appearance on reality television show “Cops.”

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the City Council reached an agreement with Langley Productions on Monday, allowing the city police department to star in its own episode. Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper says starring on the show may help the department with recruitment efforts, and the department has full editorial control over the episode.

“Cops” is a documentary-style reality show that follows law enforcement officials throughout their workday, catching any arrests, chases or activity on camera and playing the well-known “Bad Boys” theme song.

Filming will start in late May and take about five weeks.

