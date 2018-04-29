GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Parks of Southern West Virginia are marking milestone birthdays this year, and park supporters are looking for someone to write an original song to mark the occasion.

Friends of New River Gorge National River Inc. has launched a songwriting competition and is asking songwriters to write and submit pieces inspired by New River Gorge National River, Bluestone National Scenic River and/or Gauley River National Recreation Area.

Submissions are due by June 26, and the top 10 submissions will be performed July 28 at the Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville. People attending the event will vote for their favorites, and winners could receive up to $250 in cash

More information is available online .