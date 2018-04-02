ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has his high school class ring back that was lost in a 1985 flood.

The Dominion Post reports Mike Peaslee learned last month about a Facebook post indicating the ring from the Kingwood High School Class of 1974 had been found.

Amber Graham says she was walking to church in Albright when she saw the gold ring at an intersection. It was bent in half and a stone was missing. The ring contained the initials “M.P”, the school’s name, the year and items representing Peaslee’s school activities.

Peaslee cried when he found out the ring was his. He met Graham for the first time last week. He says a lot of people would have just ignored the ring, let alone attempt to find the owner.

Graham says she “just figured somebody would want it back.”

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com