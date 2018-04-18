CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has died 10 days after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy.
Lt. R.G. Waybright II of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that 59-year-old Raymond Lyle Bell of Reynoldsville died Sunday at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. No further information was released.
The Exponent Telegram reports Bell, who was a convicted felon, allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy trying to serve a warrant on April 5.
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has said once an investigation is complete, material will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. Matheny said Waybright will also conduct an internal affairs review.
Information from: The Exponent Telegram, http://www.theet.com