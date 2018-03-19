CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for possessing a pipe bomb.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says in a news release that 31-year-old Steven Jones of Ripley was sentenced in federal court in Charleston.

Jones admitted in court to making a pipe bomb in his garage in November. Stuart says a tip from the public “prevented what could have been a horrific tragedy.”

Prosecutors say Jones also admitted building and detonating two other pipe bombs and posting videos of the explosions on the internet.