CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty in a 2017 double slaying.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 43-year-old Bobby Gene Hall pleaded guilty Wednesday two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of 55-year-old Timothy Jett and 38-year-old Audrey Short.

Prosecutors agreed to drop multiple other charges if Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey accepts a binding plea deal for Hall. Bailey accepted Hall’s guilty plea but said she would wait before making a ruling on whether to accept the other terms of the deal.

Kanawha Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris says Hall, 39-year-old Misty Ann Rucker and another person went to Jett’s home. The trio left, but Morris says Hall retrieved a gun and went inside the residence.

Rucker, who has pleaded guilty to felony accessory after the fact, said she heard gunshots before Hall ran out the home.

