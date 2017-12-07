GRANSTVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say a 77-year-old man defending against a home invasion was fatally shot and they believe one of the intruders was wounded.

WCHS-TV reports Eugene Stevens was found dead of gunshot wounds at his home in the Big Bend area of the Calhoun County on Tuesday evening. Authorities received a 911 call about 6 p.m.

State police say 25-year-old Travis Boggs of Stinson, who is being treated at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, will face charges. Police say there’s evidence Boggs was at the scene of the shooting.

Hospital staff told troopers Boggs was dropped at the emergency room by four people in a red Ford Explorer who sped away.

Police say the vehicle was found burned in southern Calhoun County.

___

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com