CABIN CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting another man.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail cites a Kanawha County Sheriff’s office release that says 27-year-old Gary Murphy and two others confronted 37-year-old Joey Rose Friday night about an “ongoing disagreement.” It says Murphy then shot Rose, who was found dead by deputies when they arrived on scene.

Deputies also found a handgun and 13 shell casings at the scene. The release says Murphy was sitting near the scene and arrested. Rose’s body will be examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Murphy has a lawyer.

