MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man faces charges accusing him of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
The Journal reports 61-year-old George Charles Gosk of Hedgesville was arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court last week on misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, impersonation of a law enforcement officer and fingerprint refusal.
According to court records, a sheriff’s deputy says several people who were at local businesses told him Gosk had identified himself to them as a U.S. marshal. A sheriff’s deputy later arrested Gosk in a Walmart parking lot in Spring Mills.
Gosk is being held at the Eastern Regional Jail on $12,000 bond. It wasn’t known whether Gosk had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
___
Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/