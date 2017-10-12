CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice is calling lawmakers back to the statehouse for a special session, and pushing them to re-write the state’s tax code to exempt military retirees from paying personal income tax.
In a proclamation, Justice recalled the state Legislature starting at noon Monday to address two tax issues that lawmakers advanced but didn’t enact earlier this year. The second would increase the credit allowed against personal and corporation net income taxes for spending on historical rehabilitation.
Mike Hall, the governor’s chief of staff, says the administration also is working on legislation to address Department of Transportation hiring policies that may be presented next week.
After voters last week approved $1.6 billion in state bonding for road and bridge projects, Justice said they want to streamline state hiring policies to fill vacancies.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says