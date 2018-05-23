CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The leaders of the West Virginia House and Senate are asking a legislative committee to examine a program created to help flood victims obtain housing assistance.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead wrote the letter Wednesday to the co-chairs of the joint legislative committee on flooding.
The letter says many survivors of the 2016 floods are still waiting for help from the RISE West Virginia program. The letter requests at least one public meeting to examine the program’s management.
The program is administered by the West Virginia Development Office within the state Department of Commerce.
The letter comes on the heels of a report by WCHS-TV detailing the frustrations of disaster victims from 2016 flooding.