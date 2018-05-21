CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Legislature has passed a bill to establish a new arts department.

The bill creating the Department of Arts, Culture and History was approved 73-20 by the House of Delegates and 28-1 by the state Senate during a special session Monday.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill in March eliminating the Department of Education and the Arts, sending some of its duties to other state agencies. That came after the Republican governor fired department secretary Gayle Manchin, the wife of Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin.

Under the latest bill, the commissioner of culture and history will become the curator of arts, culture and history and report directly to the governor.

The Educational Broadcasting Authority and the state Library Commission will remain independent agencies within the new department.