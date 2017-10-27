CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority has agreed to keep the per diem rate for inmates at $48.25 next year.
According to the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, the authority board vote this week was unanimous.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the rate has been the same since 2013 and is one of the lowest in the country.
According to state officials, West Virginia counties owe $13.4 million to the authority for housing inmates, and $5.7 million of that is more than 90 days overdue.
Most Read Stories
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.