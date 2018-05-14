HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Huntington interim police chief Hank Dial has been recommended for the job on a permanent basis.

Huntington Mayor Steve William announced the move Monday. The City Council must vote on the appointment May 28.

The 50-year-old Dial has served as interim police chief since the death of Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli in January.

Dial is a 26-year veteran of the police department.