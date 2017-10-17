CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill to exempt military retirees from paying personal state income taxes.

The bill passed the chamber 95-1 Tuesday during the Legislature’s special session. It would exempt from state income tax any federal retirement income from the regular armed services, reserves and National Guard.

Delegates also passed 91-3 a bill to increase the credit allowed against personal and corporation net income taxes for spending on rehabilitating historic structures.

And the House approved a construction hiring bill 94-1 dealing after voters this month approved a $1.6 billion road bond package. It strengthens penalties for enforcement of a law that requires 75 percent of the workforce on a state-contracted construction job be from the local labor market.

The Senate takes up the bills next.