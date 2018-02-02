CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s House of Delegates has passed a bill to require carbon monoxide detectors in all schools and daycare centers.

The 95-1 vote Friday comes two months after a carbon monoxide leak was detected in a rooftop heating unit for the cafeteria at a South Charleston elementary school. No one was injured in that leak, which prompted Kanawha County school officials to have 500 detectors installed in schools countywide.

Hancock County Republican Pat McGeehan cast the lone vote against the bill. Three House members did not vote.

The bill now goes before the state Senate.