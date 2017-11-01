CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former home confinement officer in West Virginia has been sentenced to one to 10 years in prison for bribery.

News outlets report Jacques Vance was sentenced Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Vance admitted taking $4,000 in cash from a man who was serving home confinement under his supervision. Prosecutors say in return, Vance agreed not to report the man’s home confinement violation.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford and the county’s home confinement chief, Harry Carpenter, last week said they’d taken steps to prevent such conduct in the future.