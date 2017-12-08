CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia education officials say the high school graduation rate for the 2016-17 year was 89.4 percent, down slightly from the previous year.
The total of 17,400 graduates was almost 600 higher than a year earlier.
Schools with 100 percent rates include Paw Paw High School, Pickens Elementary/High School and Paden City High School.
The state’s graduation rate has risen the last several years.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
The Department of Education cites initiatives including an early warning system that tracks attendance, behavior, grades and other indicators to identify students at risk of dropping out.