The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia education officials say the high school graduation rate for the 2016-17 year was 89.4 percent, down slightly from the previous year.

The total of 17,400 graduates was almost 600 higher than a year earlier.

Schools with 100 percent rates include Paw Paw High School, Pickens Elementary/High School and Paden City High School.

The state’s graduation rate has risen the last several years.

The Department of Education cites initiatives including an early warning system that tracks attendance, behavior, grades and other indicators to identify students at risk of dropping out.

