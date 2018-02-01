CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Education and Arts Secretary Gayle Manchin says applications are available for the Governor’s Honors Academy, to be held at Marshall University this summer.

Manchin’s office said in a news release that West Virginia students who are now in the 11th grade with a grade point average of at least 3.5 or who are in the top 10 percent of their class are eligible to apply.

The summer residential program runs July 1 to 21. It’s intended to provide academic enrichment in science, math, technology, the arts and the humanities.

Applications and more information are available online .