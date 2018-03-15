CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a $4.38 billion budget bill for the fiscal year starting in July.

Justice on Thursday signed the bill that was approved by the Legislature on Saturday.

The governor’s office says in a news release Justice used a line-item veto involving the lawmaker-approved transfer of money from the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Division of Health Vital Statistics Account to the Medical Cannabis Fund after state Treasurer John Perdue objected. Perdue says federal law prohibits banks from accepting funds from cannabis-related sales.

Justice also signed several supplemental appropriation bills, including the transfer of $33 million from DHHR’s Medical Services. That money would be divided among the Division of Corrections, Juvenile Services and the DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.