CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called lawmakers into special session beginning Sunday with a handful of items on the agenda.

One item on the call is a bill that would establish the Department of Arts, Culture and History, with the curator of arts, culture and history reporting directly to the governor. Justice earlier proposed calling a special session to deal with creating such a department after signing legislation eliminating the Department of Education and the Arts.

The Herald-Dispatch said another item on the agenda would make retroactive recently passed legislation increasing the death benefit for emergency services workers who die in the line of duty. The change would allow the increase to benefit the families of two Pratt volunteer firefighters who died in March.

A news release from the governor said the session will be held during regularly scheduled interim meetings.