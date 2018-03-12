CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice says he has fired Secretary of Education and the Arts Gayle Manchin ahead of his decision on approved legislation to reorganize the agency.

Justice announced the move in a news release Monday. Manchin is a former state school board president and is the wife of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

Lawmakers on Saturday passed a bill to dismantle the Department of Education and the Arts. The statement says the governor has not decided whether to veto or sign the bill.

Gayle Manchin had sought the department’s preservation.

The department’s agencies include Culture and History, Public Broadcasting, the Center for Professional Development, the Library Commission, Rehabilitation Services and Volunteer West Virginia. Those would either be absorbed by other departments or continue as separate agencies within the executive branch.