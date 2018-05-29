CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A memorial ceremony at West Virginia’s capitol complex this week will honor the state’s 210 fallen law enforcement officers.

The ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Center in Charleston.

The public is invited. The ceremony will include a wreath laying at the Fallen Partner Memorial.

Scheduled speakers include U.S. Attorney Michael Stuart and Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy.