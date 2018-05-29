CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A memorial ceremony at West Virginia’s capitol complex this week will honor the state’s 210 fallen law enforcement officers.
The ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Center in Charleston.
The public is invited. The ceremony will include a wreath laying at the Fallen Partner Memorial.
Scheduled speakers include U.S. Attorney Michael Stuart and Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to pay for a $54 million private jet. It's his fourth plane.
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet