HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia delegate has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail cites a statement Monday statement from U.S. Attorney Michael Stuart that says 59-year-old Stephen Craig Sluss acknowledged receiving videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sex acts. The statement says Sluss used a web-based chatting service, and possessed more than 600 child porn images and videos.

Sluss served one term as a state delegate and one term as Mineral County commissioner. He later served as general counsel for the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office. He resigned as president of the Putnam County Board of Zoning Appeals last fall, and his law license was suspended in February.

He faces at least five years and up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing scheduled for July.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.