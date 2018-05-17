MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University says its Extension Service has been working with drug court programs to help recovering drug users with support and education.

Health educator Kandi Messinger of Cabell County Extension Service teaches nutrition and cooking basics. Her eight-week class offers cooking skills, healthy eating habits, food safety and grocery savings.

Messinger says these are skills that people struggling with addiction might have lost but need in order to recover.

Messinger teaches two classes a year, which works out to about 30 students.

Students are also given basic kitchen supplies to help get them started at home.

Cabell County drug court officials said in a news release from the university that the overall program has seen an increase in success rates, with 55 percent of participants successfully completing the program.