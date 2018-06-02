CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia physician indicted on charges of sexual assault has been accused in lawsuits of abusing his patients.
The Kanawha County grand jury indicted Dr. Steven R. Matulis, a gastroenterologist, on five counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The Gazette-Mail reports some former patients of Matulis began filing civil lawsuits against the doctor more than two years ago. The lawsuits allege Matulis committed sexual misconduct against the patients. Earlier this month, there were more than a dozen lawsuits, including two potential class-action lawsuits, pending in Kanawha Circuit Court.
Charleston police opened an investigation into Matulis in late 2016.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
According to the filed lawsuits, most of the patients said they were unconscious during the procedures in which they accuse Matulis of sexually assaulting them.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.