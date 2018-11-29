CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Roman Catholic archdiocese has released the names of priests or deacons who it says have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse since 1950.
The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says in a news release 11 of the 18 accused clergy are deceased. None of the others are in active ministry.
Also released is a list of 13 accused priests from other regions or dioceses who served in West Virginia but had no claims filed against them with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.
Archbishop William Lori says the diocese hopes the list’s release “will be one of many steps taken to restore trust.”
The list was released two months after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of West Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield and authorized an investigation into allegations he sexually harassed adults.