CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials say they will to submit to Gov. Jim Justice plans to respond to the state’s opioid epidemic by mid-January.
The Department of Health and Human Resources says it will involve public engagement and a partnership with regional and national experts.
West Virginia established a new Office of Drug Control Policy in the department under a law enacted earlier this year.
West Virginia recorded a record 884 overdose deaths last year.
Health officials say preliminary analysis shows that seven out of 10 people who died had a drug prescription filled within a year of their death, and four in 10 overdose had one filled within 30 days before.