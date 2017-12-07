CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Charleston dentist has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for health care fraud.

Antoine Skaff was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston.

Prosecutors say Skaff fraudulently billed Medicaid for procedures he didn’t perform on patients and for more involved services than he provided.

Under a previous civil settlement, Skaff agreed to pay $2.2 million in damages, or three times the loss suffered by West Virginia Medicaid, for five years of double billing and coding.