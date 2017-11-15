CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court says a man’s sentence to life in prison under a recidivism law was too harsh.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the justices on Tuesday reversed the sentence imposed on Marc A. Kilmer in 2014. His case was ordered returned to Berkeley County Circuit Court for a new sentence on one count of unlawful assault.
A jury convicted Kilmer of two counts each of unlawful assault and domestic battery and one count of second-degree sexual assault. A prosecutor requested a life sentence based on state law that allows a sentence enhancement against people convicted of repeated felonies.
Kilmer was previously convicted for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license that had been revoked for driving under the influence. The justices said those felony convictions did not involve actual or threatened violence.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.