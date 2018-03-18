HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia doctor says a couple’s three newborn daughters are “exceedingly rare” because they are identical triplets.
WSAZ-TV reports parents Alex and Brianna Walls of Kenova are able to tell the babies apart now because they’re different sizes, but they say they’ll have to find another way when their weights even out.
The girls were born Feb. 23 at Cabell Huntington Hospital and are named Kenadie Faith, Teagen Grace and Raelynn Hope. They have an older brother and sister, 8-year-old Addison and 4-year-old Barrett.
Dr. Cynthia Massey at Cabell Huntington says she doesn’t think anyone there has seen identical triplets before. She says the chances of having identical triplets are about 1 in 200,000.
___
Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com