KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia county has declared a state of emergency over “deplorable” road conditions.

The Dominion Post cites a release from the Preston County Commission that says Thursday’s proclamation asks the state to address several roads that “pose a danger for motorists, commercial traffic and first responders.”

The release says the problems cannot be addressed by local resources and cannot simply be patched.

Commission President Craig Jennings says they’re not “backing down” until the roads are fixed.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com