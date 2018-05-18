MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Two counties in West Virginia have declared a state of emergency over flash-flood risks in the area.

The Journal of Martinsburg reports the declaration in Jefferson and Berkeley counties comes after four days of torrential rains and storms hit the area, flooding roadways and felling trees. Evacuation plans for residents in lower-lying areas have been readied as more rain is anticipated this weekend. The National Weather Service expects up to 5 inches of rain.

In Jefferson County, portions of at least 22 public roads were closed due to flooding. Portions of six roads were closed in Berkeley County. Nathan Ware is a state highway administrator for Jefferson County. He says crews are scheduled to work in 24-hour shifts in the two counties until the rains and flooding subside.

___

Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/