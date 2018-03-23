MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Drivers in one West Virginia city are being told to watch out for fraudulent parking tickets.
Morgantown Parking Authority director Dana McKenzie says in a news release the agency received several calls about the tickets Thursday.
McKenzie says agency parking enforcement staff and Morgantown police have been contacted.
The tickets say violators will be fined $100. But small print at the bottom of the handwritten ticket states it was issued by a concerned citizen and is not an actual fine.
The parking agency says anyone who receives these tickets should ignore them and contact the agency.