MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Drivers in one West Virginia city are being told to watch out for fraudulent parking tickets.

Morgantown Parking Authority director Dana McKenzie says in a news release the agency received several calls about the tickets Thursday.

McKenzie says agency parking enforcement staff and Morgantown police have been contacted.

The tickets say violators will be fined $100. But small print at the bottom of the handwritten ticket states it was issued by a concerned citizen and is not an actual fine.

The parking agency says anyone who receives these tickets should ignore them and contact the agency.