HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A city council in West Virginia has unanimously confirmed a new police chief.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that the Huntington City Council voted Monday to convert 50-year-old Hank Dial from interim to permanent police chief. Dial has been serving in an interim capacity since Joe Ciccarelli died in January after an extended illness.

The Huntington High School and Marshall University graduate joined the force in 1991. He began his career in the Patrol Bureau and later served as the Administrative Bureau commander before being named Patrol Bureau commander.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams commended Dial’s community-oriented mindset and earned trust.

Former Huntington Police Chief Mike Nimmo says Dial is the first chief since Nimmo was selected in 1997 to start out as a patrolman and rise through all the civil service ranks.

