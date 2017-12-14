CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a taxi company and ice cream shop in West Virginia has admitted failing to withhold and pay almost $400,000 in payroll taxes over four years.

According to court papers, 69-year-old Steve L. Lopez owned and operated Ready Transport Services from 2008 to 2012 and owned RTS Ice Cream, Coffee and Candy Shop from 2009 to 2012.

Both businesses were in Montgomery.

Authorities say Lopez pleaded guilty to one charge, admitting he didn’t pay $393,851 in employment taxes due to the IRS, including funds withheld from employee paychecks and those he owed as their employer.

Prosecutors say he could be ordered to pay restitution, monetary penalties and spend up to five years in prison at sentencing March 14 by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston.