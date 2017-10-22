ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A councilman in Odessa in West Texas is refusing to disclose where he lives and works.

Malcolm Hamilton tells the Odessa American he’s always resided in his district. He’s listed his job as with the “oil and gas business” and says he’s aware of conflict of interest requirements that mandate he abstain from voting on certain issues.

He says in the past when he’s told people where he works, they show up and harass him and his employer.

City Secretary Norma Grimaldo says Hamilton has given city officials a home address but has ordered it not be released.

The issue has surfaced after Hamilton recently missed two meetings for what he said was a work-related trip, but wouldn’t be more specific.

