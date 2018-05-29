MCKENZIE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a boy has been killed by a lightning strike in western Tennessee.

WBBJ-TV reports that the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying the 7-year-old boy was among a group of children who were playing by a tree that was hit by lightning on Monday in McKenzie.

A medical examiner has ruled the boy’s death an accident. His name was not immediately released.

___

Information from: WBBJ-TV, http://www.wbbjtv.com