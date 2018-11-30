SURABAYA, Indonesia (AP) — About 300 West Papuans have faced off with counterprotesters in Indonesia’s second largest city in a rally calling for the restive region’s independence.
The rally was organized by the Papua Students Alliance. The demonstrators chanted “Freedom Papua” in Surabaya city to mark Dec. 1, which many West Papuans consider as the anniversary of what should have been their independence.
The crowd, many of whom wearing headbands of a separatist flag, was blocked from marching to the city center by scores of counterprotesters from several youth organizations. They confronted the pro-independence protesters with sharpened bamboos.
Several hundred members of anti-riot police prevented the two rival groups from clashing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94 VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Back-to-back earthquakes shatter roads and windows in Alaska WATCH
- Southwest apologizes after gate agent reportedly mocked 5-year-old named Abcde
- Meet Knickers, the giant cow that is neither a cow nor a giant
The protest ended after about two hours.