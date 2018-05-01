WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — West Fargo police have arrested a driver that led officers on a pursuit during which speeds reached more than 100 mph.

Authorities say the man fled from a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after hitting a curb. Police began a pursuit and chased the man through a construction zone.

KFGO reports officers ended the pursuit as the driver approached another construction zone. Officers used the vehicle’s license plate to trace the 27-year-old man to a home in Fargo where he was arrested.

