WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — West Fargo police have arrested a driver that led officers on a pursuit during which speeds reached more than 100 mph.
Authorities say the man fled from a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after hitting a curb. Police began a pursuit and chased the man through a construction zone.
KFGO reports officers ended the pursuit as the driver approached another construction zone. Officers used the vehicle’s license plate to trace the 27-year-old man to a home in Fargo where he was arrested.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com