FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A West Fargo man is facing felony charges of manslaughter and child neglect in the death of his 8-month-old child.

Twenty-seven-year-old Spencer Foner was arraigned Tuesday and released from the Cass County Jail after posting $5,000 bond. Officers were called to Foner’s apartment March 7 because the baby stopped breathing. The child was rushed to the hospital and later died.

A court document says a preliminary autopsy listed the cause of death as drowning. Officers found another young child in the apartment’s bathtub which contained about 8 inches of water.

Foner’s public defender did not immediately return a call for comment.