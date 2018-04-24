DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a West Des Moines man has been sent to prison for bank embezzlement.

Brian Madison, of West Des Moines, was sentenced Friday to 18 months and ordered to pay $259,000 in restitution. He also must serve five years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Prosecutors say Madison moved cash from his teller drawer at TruBank into an unmonitored teller drawer and modified cash count sheets so officials conducting the counts wouldn’t have known to look for the money.