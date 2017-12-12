MANFRED, N.D. (AP) — The village of Manfred in Wells County has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The register is the federal government’s list of properties it considers worthy of preservation and recognition.

The State Historical Society of North Dakota says the Manfred Historic District is an example of the rise and decline that was common of rural towns across the state.

Many of Manfred’s buildings are being preserved by Manfred History and Preservation Inc., in an effort to maintain an authentic settlers’ community.