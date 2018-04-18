WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The commencement speech that Barbara Bush gave in 1990 at all-women Wellesley College in Massachusetts still resonates with the graduates who heard it that day.

Christine Bicknell Marden, who gave the student commencement speech, reflected Wednesday how Mrs. Bush called her beforehand and even gave her a hug as she made her way through the graduate receiving line.

Marden says she and her classmates thought Mrs. Bush showed “grace and class” in delivering her speech. She adds that many have looked back on that speech in the years since and have “taken away nuggets” in their own lives.

The choice of Mrs. Bush sparked protests at Wellesley over concerns that she had gained recognition through the achievements of her husband.