NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein, the powerhouse film producer whose downfall over sexual misconduct ignited a global movement, was found guilty of two felony sex crimes Monday after a trial at which six women testified that he sexually assaulted them.

A Manhattan jury convicted Weinstein of rape and criminal sexual act but acquitted him on three other counts, including the two most serious charges against him: being a sexual predator.

Weinstein sat motionless as the verdict was read.

“But, I’m innocent,” he said three times to his lawyers, appearing stunned a few minutes later when he was handcuffed and two court officers led him off to jail to await sentencing. He was taken first to Bellevue Medical Center by ambulance after complaining of chest pains and showing signs of high blood pressure, his representatives said.

Sexual misconduct complaints about Weinstein, an Oscar-winning producer of films like “Shakespeare in Love,” had circulated for years, but exposés published by The New York Times and The New Yorker opened the floodgates in late 2017.

Scores of women went public with accusations that Weinstein had sexually assaulted or harassed them, while thousands more shared similar stories on social media about abuse by powerful men. Weinstein quickly became a symbol not just of Hollywood’s casting-couch culture, but also of what women had endured in all kinds of workplaces for years.

For many, Weinstein’s trial in state Supreme Court in Manhattan was a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement and a crucial test in the effort to hold influential men accountable for sexual misconduct. He faces a prison sentence of up to 29 years.

The criminal charges brought against Weinstein, 67, in Manhattan rested narrowly on the complaints of two women: Miriam Haley, a production assistant who said he had forced oral sex on her in 2006; and Jessica Mann, a former actress who said he had raped her at a hotel in 2013.

Jurors also had to consider the testimony of actress Annabella Sciorra, who said that Weinstein raped her in the early 1990s, in deciding whether to convict him of being a sexual predator.

But the jury found him not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault, suggesting they had doubts about Sciorra’s accusation.