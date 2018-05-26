BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has plenty to gain or lose as policymakers weigh the state’s response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on sports betting.

The state is home to some of the nation’s most ardent sports fans and most successful professional sports franchises.

Massachusetts’ first two resort-style casinos are scheduled to open in the coming months and have a vested interest in decisions the state makes about legalized sports wagering.

But while some states are moving swiftly to legalize sports betting, Massachusetts isn’t among them.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo has all but ruled out passing any new laws around sports betting in the current legislative session that ends July 31, citing the complexity of the issues involved.