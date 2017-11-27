RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic tidal wave in Virginia on Election Day three weeks ago has left chaos in its wake, with control of the House of Delegates still far from being decided.

The Republicans went from a commanding majority to an apparent 51-49 lead, with GOP candidates clinging to razor-thin leads in three districts. In one of those races, where the Republican is ahead by just 82 votes, an apparent error by a recently deceased registrar led to 147 voters casting their ballots in the wrong district.

Democrats say a new election in that district may be needed. Lawsuits have been filed, and more could be coming.

Depending on what happens with those three seats, the House could fall into Democratic hands for the first time in nearly 20 years or find itself evenly divided and perhaps paralyzed.